Schalick High School wrestling season cancelled after hazing incident

Schalick High School (Pittsgrove Township, N.J.) has reportedly cancelled its wrestling season after a hazing incident.

On Dec. 13, four members of the wrestling team were arrested on allegations of taking a victim into the shower area of a locker room, stripping the victim and threatening the kid with a broomstick, according to NJ.com and 6ABC.

Members of a board meeting on Friday decided to cancel the season, according to NJ.com. A letter released to parents and the news outlet said the decision was ‘unanimous’ with the administration and Board.

Nine charges were placed against the offending wrestlers, according to NJ.com: aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, criminal restraint, conspiracy to commit criminal restraint, hazing, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, conspiracy to possess a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and conspiracy to unlawfully possess a weapon.

In addition to the four wrestlers who were arrested, two coaches were suspended, according to NJ.com. Additionally, “others” received suspensions from school, though the outlet did not report their role in the incident.