Florida high school caught hacking into opponents' Hudl videos

Coaches for the football team at Braden River (Bradenton, Fla.), which finished 9-2 last season and advanced to the second round of state 7A playoffs, were caught using a college Hudl account to access opponents’ game and practice videos.

As first reported by The Sarasota Herald, a Hudl investigation determined that the Pirates (yes, that’s Braden River’s athletics nickname), misused an unnamed college recruiting log-in to access Hudl video on Venice, which eliminated Braden River and went on to win the state 7A title, in addition to three opponents Braden River defeated in Booker (Sarasota), North Port and Sarasota.

A Hudl spokesman did not answer what controls the video hosting service has in place to prevent misuse of its accounts or how common the practice is, but released this statement:

“Hudl users place a great deal of trust in our product and the people behind it, and their privacy has always been our top priority. In turn, we trust them to respect our tools and the many coaches and athletes they impact. We were disappointed to learn that one of our users recently violated these terms of service by gaining improper access to a Hudl account and abusing its services. We thoroughly investigated the matter as soon as it was brought to our attention and took immediate action, revoking all access to Hudl and alerting the appropriate parties.”

The investigation began with a tip in May to the Sarasota County School District. According to the Herald-Tribune, Sarasota County Superintendent Todd Bowden said he looked into the matter.

Braden River athletics director Matt Nesser did not say what punishment, if any, would be meted out.

“Our administration was made aware of a situation, and after thoroughly investigating it, we took appropriate action to address it,” Nesser wrote in a statement. “Our staff must uphold the quality of standards required by our School District. District policy does not allow us to discuss disciplinary action against employees.”