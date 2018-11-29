Seeing double: A Texas HS basketball program has 6 (!) sets of twins

The basketball coaches at one Houston area high school truly have to be on a first-name basis with their players.

As in, if they call the last name, two players will come running.

Between the boys and girls basketball programs, Splendora (Texas) High School has six sets of twins, Houston ABC affiliate KTRK reports. For a student body of 1,100, the odds of six sets of twins on the basketball teams seem long. And yet, such is the case for the Wildcat hoop squads.

Perhaps equally remarkable? Each varsity head coach has a set of twins playing. Girls head coach Oscar Kendall has twin girls Ryan and Erin, and boys head coach Jason Vela has a boy and girl twin suiting up.

“This is crazy,” said Ryan Kendall, a junior forward. “I’ve never gone to school with this many twins.”

You’ll do a double take at 4:40- Twins, twins and more twins on the girls and boys b-ball teams #SplendoraHighSchool #abc13 pic.twitter.com/8REYZ4NiCx — Deborah Wrigley (@wrigleyABC13) November 28, 2018

Identical twin point guards Jannet and Jaquelin Reyes, both 15, tell KTRK they joined the basketball program as freshmen. They are on the junior varsity.

“We just give each other a look and we know what we’re doing,” the Reyes twins told KTRK.

The team also includes 14-year-old identical twins Zoe and Maci Surber, who are also guards.

There are also the Ferrari Johnson brothers, sophomores Lucas and Ian. One is a guard and the other plays forward. Jordan and Adam Carter, meanwhile, are boy-girl twins.

Seniors Shayla and Shelby Keck, as KTRK reports, are both in their last year of playing basketball, and they plan to go to college. Shayla wants to be a dentist, and Shelby wants to be a coach.

“We know how to finish each other’s sentences,” Shelby told KTRK. “We’re each other’s best friend, and we encourage each other in basketball.”

No matter how good your eyesight is, in the Splendora High basketball gym, spectators are bound to have double vision.