Seth Mackellar, one of nation's top long snappers, gets Under Armour All-American jersey

Seth Mackellar, a long snapper out of JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.), received his Under Armour All-America jersey on Tuesday as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

Ratings differ for Mackellar – but just barely. Ray Guy Kicking Camps lists him as the No. 1 long snapper while Kohl’s Snapping Camps has him as the No. 2 in his class.

They agree, though, that he’s a five-star player.

Here’s part of his description from the Kohl’s camp site:

He finished with the top overall charting score with a perfect score of 70 out of 70 and an average snap time of .66 seconds. Not only did he crush the charting portion of camp but he also earned himself a spot in the Under Armour All-America Game with a .66 second snap time during the final competition. Mackellar is a snapper that can make an impact and benefit any program in the country.

Chris Rubio, a long snap trainer, told SB Nation that a good snap should take no more than 0.75 seconds. Mackellar is already well below that — as a high schooler.

Mackellar was an important piece of the JSerra team that went 9-3 this season, getting in the top 10 of the USA TODAY High School Sports Super 25 western region rankings before falling 35-34 to Oaks Christian, one of the best teams in the nation.

Mckellar hasn’t received much recruiting attention, but he did get an offer from South Carolina, Kohl’s Snapping Camp tweeted on Oct. 23.