USA Today Sports

Seth Mackellar, one of nation's top long snappers, gets Under Armour All-American jersey

Photo: Intersport

Seth Mackellar, one of nation's top long snappers, gets Under Armour All-American jersey

Football

Seth Mackellar, one of nation's top long snappers, gets Under Armour All-American jersey

Seth Mackellar, a long snapper out of JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.), received his Under Armour All-America jersey on Tuesday as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

Ratings differ for Mackellar – but just barely. Ray Guy Kicking Camps lists him as the No. 1 long snapper while Kohl’s Snapping Camps has him as the No. 2 in his class.

They agree, though, that he’s a five-star player.

Here’s part of his description from the Kohl’s camp site:

He finished with the top overall charting score with a perfect score of 70 out of 70 and an average snap time of .66 seconds. Not only did he crush the charting portion of camp but he also earned himself a spot in the Under Armour All-America Game with a .66 second snap time during the final competition. Mackellar is a snapper that can make an impact and benefit any program in the country.

Chris Rubio, a long snap trainer, told SB Nation that a good snap should take no more than 0.75 seconds. Mackellar is already well below that — as a high schooler.

JSerra longsnapper Seth Mackellar presented his dad, Michael Mackellar, with the DREAM Champion award. (Photo: Intersport)

Mackellar was an important piece of the JSerra team that went 9-3 this season, getting in the top 10 of the USA TODAY High School Sports Super 25 western region rankings before falling 35-34 to Oaks Christian, one of the best teams in the nation.

MORE: American Family Insurance Selection Tour

Mckellar hasn’t received much recruiting attention, but he did get an offer from South Carolina, Kohl’s Snapping Camp tweeted on Oct. 23.

, , Football, Under Armour All-America Game Selection Tour

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2018/seth-mackellar-top-long-snapper-under-armour-all-american-jersey
Seth Mackellar, one of nation's top long snappers, gets Under Armour All-American jersey
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.