Seven elite high school football players on ESPN for early signing day

Seven of the top uncommitted high school football players in the country will be announcing their college decisions on ESPN on Wednesday.
The five-hour early National Signing Day event will begin at 10 a.m. on ESPN2 before shifting to ESPNU from noon to 3 p.m.
CHOSEN 25: Top uncommitted prospects to watch during early signing period
The scheduled players are:
|Time (ET)
|Player
|ESPN300 Rank
|Position
|Hometown
|Final Schools
|11 a.m. hour
|Noah Cain
|No. 68
|No. 4 RB
|Dallas, Texas
|Auburn, Georgia, Penn State, Texas
|11 a.m. hour
|Deyavie Hammond
|No. 102
|No. 2 OG
|Lakeland, Fla.
|Florida, FSU
|11 a.m. hour
|Lloyd Summeral
|No. 128
|No. 13 DE
|Lakeland, Fla.
|Florida, Miami, Nebraska
|11 a.m. hour
|Keon Zipperer
|No. 63
|No. 1 TE
|Lakeland, Fla.
|Alabama, Florida, LSU, Miami
|1 p.m. hour
|Trey Sanders
|No. 18
|No. 2 RB
|Port St. Joe, Fla.
|Alabama, Georgia, Florida, FSU, Texas
|2 p.m. hour
|Nakobe Dean
|No. 23
|No. 3 OLB
|Horn Lake, Miss.
|Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss
|2 p.m. hour
|Evan Neal
|No. 36
|No. 8 OT
|Okeechobee, Fla.
|Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Miami
Some noteworthy numbers of these players:
Cain: 3,751 rushing yards and 45 touchdowns in his high school career.
Hammond: 6-foot-4, 320 pounds, and 14 college offers, which includes nine SEC programs.
Summeral: 6-foot-7 DE with 27 TFL and 11.5 sacks his senior season.
Zipperer: 6-foot-4, 235-pound tight end who caught four touchdown passes, played some defensive snaps and had some kickoff returning duties.
Sanders: No. 2 player overall in Florida, per ESPN, with 13 college offers.
Dean: 127 tackles, 20 TFLs, three interceptions as a senior.
Neal: 18 college offers, the No. 4 player in Florda.
Tune into ESPN on Wednesday with host Matt Schick, who will be joined by analysts Tom Luginbill and Trevor Matich.