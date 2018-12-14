Seven elite high school football players on ESPN for early signing day

Seven of the top uncommitted high school football players in the country will be announcing their college decisions on ESPN on Wednesday.

The five-hour early National Signing Day event will begin at 10 a.m. on ESPN2 before shifting to ESPNU from noon to 3 p.m.

The scheduled players are:

Time (ET) Player ESPN300 Rank Position Hometown Final Schools 11 a.m. hour Noah Cain No. 68 No. 4 RB Dallas, Texas Auburn, Georgia, Penn State, Texas 11 a.m. hour Deyavie Hammond No. 102 No. 2 OG Lakeland, Fla. Florida, FSU 11 a.m. hour Lloyd Summeral No. 128 No. 13 DE Lakeland, Fla. Florida, Miami, Nebraska 11 a.m. hour Keon Zipperer No. 63 No. 1 TE Lakeland, Fla. Alabama, Florida, LSU, Miami 1 p.m. hour Trey Sanders No. 18 No. 2 RB Port St. Joe, Fla. Alabama, Georgia, Florida, FSU, Texas 2 p.m. hour Nakobe Dean No. 23 No. 3 OLB Horn Lake, Miss. Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss 2 p.m. hour Evan Neal No. 36 No. 8 OT Okeechobee, Fla. Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Miami

Some noteworthy numbers of these players:

Cain: 3,751 rushing yards and 45 touchdowns in his high school career.

Hammond: 6-foot-4, 320 pounds, and 14 college offers, which includes nine SEC programs.

Summeral: 6-foot-7 DE with 27 TFL and 11.5 sacks his senior season.

Zipperer: 6-foot-4, 235-pound tight end who caught four touchdown passes, played some defensive snaps and had some kickoff returning duties.

Sanders: No. 2 player overall in Florida, per ESPN, with 13 college offers.

Dean: 127 tackles, 20 TFLs, three interceptions as a senior.

Neal: 18 college offers, the No. 4 player in Florda.

Tune into ESPN on Wednesday with host Matt Schick, who will be joined by analysts Tom Luginbill and Trevor Matich.