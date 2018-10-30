Shakeup in Week 10 Super 25 Fall Girls Soccer Rankings

The Week 10 Super 25 Fall Girls Soccer rankings from USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches is out, and we welcome a few teams back into the fold — and a few ones as well — along with some shakeup near the top of the poll.

Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) remains the No. 1 team in the land, followed by Beavercreek (Ohio) in the poll position. But after a loss this past week, Newton (Mass.) South falls all the way from No. 3 down to No. 21.

That gives way to some movement elsewhere around the poll. La Salle Academy (Providence, R.I.) moves up five spots to No. 5, while Northern Highlands (Allendale, N.J.) takes the biggest leap of the week, vaulting 11 spots up to No. 6. Rounding out the top five are No. 3 Spencerport (N.Y.) and No. 4 Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.), both up a spot from last week.

Mansfield (Mass.) jumps back into the poll this week, at No. 17. The Hornets are joined by No. 18 Bridgewater-Raritan (Bridgewater, N.J.) and No. 24 Mars (Pa.) among the teams either returning or debuting this week.