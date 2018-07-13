Watch Shaqir O'Neal, Shaq's 15-year-old son, throw down dunks

Shaquille O’Neal’s sons have always generated attention in Southern California. For years, Shareef, the elder brother, has had all the attention. Now that he’s off at UCLA, the spotlight has shifted to younger brother Shaqir.

Something tells us the true Baby Shaq won’t disappoint.

A 15-year-old student at Crossroads, where Shareef attended, Shaqir O’Neal will finally enter ninth grade this fall. When he arrives he’ll be following in a legacy of success is simply expected from him.

If his early pure talent is any kind of a litmus test, the younger O’Neal brother will be a game-changer at Crossroads, like his brother. And while he’s currently (only) 6-foot-2, doctors expect he could grow significantly.

In the meantime, we now know that Shaqir, at the very least, has the athleticism to dunk. Some day soon he’ll throw down a master jam in tight coverage, and you can say you saw him here, first.