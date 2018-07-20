Shaquille O'Neal visits new high school weight room after donation

Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal toured the newly renovated weight room at Lafayette (La.) High School on Friday.

In May, O’Neal made a $20,000 donation through South Louisiana Giving Day, an event of Community Foundation of Acadiana.

Lafayette High Head Football Coach Rob Poole approached the Lafayette Parish School System and requested funding to renovate the weight room. LPSS agreed to grant $21,000 to the school.

In January, Poole registered to participate in SOLA Giving Day. Through his fundraising efforts, Poole received a message from O’Neal, a retired NBA basketball player and former LSU athlete. O’Neal gave a generous donation of $20,000.

O’Neal’s contribution, along with other donors, helped Poole fully fund his project. The cost of the project is $42,000.