The Sharife Cooper Blog: Four-a-days, recruitment, top five and more

Sharife Cooper is one of the most dynamic point guards in the country, regardless of class. He led the Nike EYBL in assists while running with AOT (Ga.) and dominated last high school season with McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.). That’s got college basketball heavyweights lining up trying to land the 6-foot-1 floor general and earned him the No. 5 overall ranking in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2020. Now Cooper has agreed to give USA TODAY exclusive access into her world by chronicling everything from intimate details about her recruitment to her everyday life in a blog.

What’s going on world, it’s Sharife Cooper and I’m back with my second blog for USA Today.

I’ve been back in school for about a month now and everything is going pretty good. I’m proud to say that I’ve got all A’s so far and I’m planning to keep it that way.

Right now, I’d have to say that History is my favorite subject. My teacher Mrs. Hill keeps it very interesting and she’s got a lot of energy.

I learn a lot in that class.

Of course me and my teammates are grinding every day getting ready for the season because it’ll be here before you know it. We can’t workout with our coach yet, but we get together on our own and get that work in.

I feel like we have the pieces to win a state title, we just have to put them together.

This season I want to be a stronger leader and more of a scorer than I was in the past; kinda like the role I had to play this summer with my summer team (AOT).

I felt like I played really well this summer, especially on the national stage. I felt like all of the hard work was paying off because it was translating even more on the court.

More than anything it just makes me want to work harder; that’s just how I’m wired.

Me and my team had a great summer, but we fell a little short; that just gives me more fuel for the high school season though.

Right now I’m doing four workouts a day.

I lift in the morning then right after school at 3:30 I have a workout. After that I’ll go home and do work or get a nap then I workout again at 7:30 and I do one last workout after practice.

The biggest thing I want to improve on is getting stronger; I want to get a little more bouncy too! Haha.

My recruitment is going cool; I’ve been hearing from Duke, Arizona, Auburn, Connecticut and a lot of other schools; my dad handles that for the most part.

I’m pretty chill with the recruitment; I don’t get too high or too low with it. I think because I’ve seen it all with my sister (Te’a Cooper), it helps me keep everything into perspective.

I’m sure I’ll be taking some visits soon, but I’m not sure where and when yet. I’ll let you guys know when I know.

I don’t really care too much about the rankings and things like that, but I will say that I was honored to be ranked No. 5 in the new USA Today Chosen 25.

It feels good to know that like people are starting to recognize all of the hard work that I’ve been putting in. It’s a blessing to be considered No. 5 in the country; it just makes me want to get in the gym and work.

OK, last time I told y’all what I’ve been listening to and for the most part it’s the same, but I’ve started to listen to a little bit of TJ Porter, he’s dope.

Other than him I always listen to Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Future, Meek Mill and a few others.

OK everybody, once again, thanks for reading my blog; I’ll be back soon with another update.

I’m out.

