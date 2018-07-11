Legendary coach Sharman White named boys basketball coach at Pace Academy

Two years after capturing his seventh state title, Sharman White is returning to the high school sidelines as the head boys’ basketball coach at Pace Academy (Atlanta).

“I’m excited for the opportunity to continue the championship level culture that is synonymous with Pace Academy,” White told USA Today Sports.

White left Miller Grove (Lithonia, Ga.) in 2016 to take an assistant coaching position at Georgia State, where he’s served for the last two seasons.

In May, he announced that he was leaving Georgia State to take an associate athletic director position at Pace Academy, a position he’ll retain in addition to his duties as head basketball coach.

In a decade at Miller Grove, White posted a 264-47 record. He’s also won two gold medals with USA Basketball (U16 and U17) and was named ALL-USA Boys’ Basketball Coach of the Year in 2014 and National High School Association Coach of the Year in 2016.

White recently served as a court coach for the USA Men’s U17 World Cup Team.

“Pace Academy has all the intangibles that are needed to be consistently recognized as one of the premier programs in the country,” White said.

