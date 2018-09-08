USA Today Sports

Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, Deion's sons, dominate for Trinity Christian (Texas)

Trinity Christian quarterback Shedeur Sanders (Photo: @overtime/Twitter)

Football

Deion Sanders enjoyed his fair share of highlight-filled evenings in his time. As a Florida State alum, many of those occurred within the Sunshine State, more specifically Tallahassee.

Friday night, as Trinity Christian (Cedar Hill, Texas) visited Tallahassee’s Florida A&M High, it was his sons’ turn to have their shining moment in the panhandle during a 45-8 victory that was broadcast on ESPNU.

Shedeur Sanders, Trinity Christian’s highly-touted sophomore dual-threat quarterback, threw for four touchdowns.

Those plays were drawn up by dad Deion, who is the team’s offensive coordinator.

Shilo Sanders, a senior cornerback/receiver and a three-star recruit, wasn’t going to be outdone. He returned a kick for a TD and did the all-but-patented Sanders high-step into the end zone.

The pair helped Trinity Christian win the TAPPS Division II state title a year ago. And with one last year playing high school ball together, it looks like they can have their eyes on that prize once again.

