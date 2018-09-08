Shooting near Ga. high school stops football game

Another shooting near a high school on a Friday night halted a Georgia football game, and it was not immediately apparent how and when the game might resume.

As reported by North Georgia NBC affiliate WRCB, the game between Murphy and North Georgia was stopped before the second half due to a shooting that unfolded near Murphy while the school hosted the game.

WRCB reported that Murphy’s home site, Bob Hendrix Stadium, was completely evacuated because of the shooting.

There are limited details available thus far, though Murphy and North Georgia’s cancellation joins a crowded list already in the 2018 season. There have been shooting-based cancellations in California and Florida.

Now, Georgia is also on the ignominious list.