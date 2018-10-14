Shooting scare creates panic at Miami high school football game

What the Miami Herald and ABC10 News called a “shooting scare” interrupted a high school football game.

After benches nearly cleared during the Northwestern (Miami) vs. Carol City (Miami Gardens, Fla.) high school football game, a fight in the stands that potentially included verbal threats sent people running in a panic, according to the Miami Herald.

Many in the stands dove under their bleacher seats for cover. Football players and reporters on the field laid down before the players were quickly ushered into the locker room.

There were no shots fired, Miami-Dade Police Department detective Lee Cowart told the Herald and ABC10.

Miami Sports Tribune reporter J.T. Wilcox tweeted that “some sort of negative activity took place in the stands” and he could not confirm if any gunshots were fired.

He also tweeted a picture of players laying on the ground.

So this is happening at Traz right now pic.twitter.com/M8egQZ4i5L — J.T. Wilcox (@JTWilcoxSports) October 13, 2018

The game was delayed 45 minutes. Many people in the stands had filed out and did not return, according to the outlets.