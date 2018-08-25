Shootings outside high school football games leave two dead

Two separate shootings outside high school football games left two people dead and three injured Friday.

In Florida, one person was killed and two injured when a single shooter opened fire following a game between Jacksonville schools Lee and Raines.

“It is shocking. I was actually here, at the game,” Superintendent Diana Greene told the Florida Times Union. “It was a great game and for it to end in violence like this is just unfortunate, and quite frankly, we should all be saying unacceptable.”

In California, two people were arrested after a shooting that left one injured and one dead outside Armijo High in Fairfield. The shooting occurred during the junior varsity game on campus. That game was canceled, as was the varsity game that was scheduled to begin later.

Hundreds of students and parents were moved from the football field to the Armijo gym, and one of the suspects followed them. The suspect was taken into custody in the gym without incident, police said. A second suspect was arrested nearby.

On Thursday, gunfire outside an Alabama high school stadium prompted officials to cancel the game.