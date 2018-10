Two people were injured in a shooting when a fight broke out after a high school football game in Brownsville on Friday night.

The shots were fired following Haywood’s 41-14 win over Crockett County, police said.

Brownsville Police confirmed one victim was flown to a nearby hospital.

Around six shots were fired in the East parking lot where a fight broke out after the game. Both football teams were already off the field before incident happened.

