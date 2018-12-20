Shots fired outside Delaware HS basketball game

Shots were fired outside a Tuesday night basketball game in Delaware, with police still yet to make any arrests in connection with the incident a day later.

As reported by Philadelphia ABC affiliate WPVI, the principal of A.I. duPont High School in Wilmington, Del. confirmed that shots were fired as hundreds of fans were preparing to exit the school Tuesday night following a game between duPont and Brandywine (Del.) High School.

None of the shots struck any bystanders and the men believed to be responsible for the gunfire were not students but fans who had been at the event. Still duPont principal Kevin Palladinetti called the incident a “black eye” for the school and community.

“I assure you, I feel your frustrations and concerns but I’m not worried! Our kids are amazing and I’m comforted to know they were not a part of this evening aside from cheering on their classmates as they should,” Palladinetti wrote in a letter to the school community.

While there may be frustration that no arrest has been made, the fact that police and school officials can pinpoint that the men involved were not students has to be seen as an encouraging sign that their identity can or will be known in the future.