Six Memphis East basketball players suspended after tournament ejections

Six players from Memphis East’s boys basketball team have been suspended for leaving the bench during an altercation with Charlotte Basketball Academy (N.C.) during the M.L. King Tournament held at Hamilton on Nov. 21.

TSSAA rules stipulate that basketball players who are ejected must sit out two games. East has played two games since the altercation.

The suspended players, who have not been identified, did not play in Wednesday’s win over Raleigh-Egypt and must sit out one more game, TSSAA assistant director Gene Menees said.

He said 16 players were ejected — nine from East and seven from CBA. CBA chose to quit the game as it only had four players remaining and was down 30 points. CBA quitting led to confusion regarding whether players were ejected, Menees added.

Menees said the TSSAA didn’t receive information about the ejections until Saturday from the referees.

East is scheduled to play Curie (Ill.) on Saturday in the Marshall County Hoops Fest. East coach Jevonte Holmes said Wednesday he didn’t know if his team would play in the Hoops Fest.