Six new teams enter Super 25 girls soccer poll

Just as with this week’s boys poll, there’s a significant amount of shakeup on the girls side of this week’s Super 25 soccer polls.

The top four of No. 1 Northern Highlands Regional (Allendale, N.J.) followed by Jesuit (Portland, Ore.), Newton (Mass.) South and Spencerport (N.Y.) remains unchanged from last week. But at No. 5, Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) vaults all the way up from No. 21 after last week’s upset of then-No. 5 St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.)

SEE THE FULL SUPER 25 GIRLS SOCCER POLL HERE

Elsewhere, there’s plenty of new blood in the bottom half of the poll, with six new teams led by No. 18 Arlington (LaGrangeville, N.Y.). Islip (N.Y.), Sacred Heart (Louisville), Coronado (Henderson, Nev.), Mansfield (Mass.) and Winfield (W. Va.) are the other new entrants filling out the back end of the poll.