Six newcomers enter latest Super 25 volleyball rankings

Six newcomers have entered the latest Super 25 volleyball rankings, led by No. 11 Eagan (Minn.).

Assumption (Louisville) remains the No. 1 team, again followed by Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) and Marist (Chicago). Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas) moved up a spot to No. 4, followed by Redondo Union (Calif.).

Other than Eagan, others new to the rankings are No. 18 Ursuline (Cincinnati), No. 19 Lafayette (Wildwood, Mo.), No. 20 Marymount (Los Angeles), No. 22 Pius X (Lincoln, Neb.) and No. 25 Portland Jesuit.

