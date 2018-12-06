Sixth teen arrested in hazing investigation of Texas HS soccer team

An ongoing investigation of allegations of sexual assault and hazing among members of a Texas high school soccer team continued with the recent arrest of a sixth former team member.

In January, five Forney (Texas) High School athletes – four juveniles and 19-year old Jacob Fischer – were charged and arrested on charges of sexual assault.

On Nov. 29, as inForney.com and other outlets reported, 19-year old former soccer team member Tyler Teer was arrested on hazing charges and was booked and released from the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office.

The misdemeanor count carries a maximum sentence of six months in jail.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by WFAA, another Forney soccer player accused Teer of throwing him to the ground and “inserting a finger between” the other student’s buttocks through his practice uniform in January 2017.

In February, sheriff deputies surprised Forney administration with a search warrant and seized evidence.

According to the affidavit, inForney.com reported, a parent initially reached out to school officials in December 2017 via an email to the soccer coach with allegations of sexual assault and rape. The allegations did not get reported to the KCSO until January 2018, per inForney.com.

Per WFAA, the cases against the juveniles have been resolved, with the details not made public.

The sexual assault case against Jacob Fisher still remains pending in Kaufman County’s Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 court, according to online court records obtained by inForney.com.

Authorities told inForney.com that the investigation revealed that many of the perpetrators “had also been victims themselves,” a strong indication that the sexual assaults as hazing had occurred at the school for multiple years.

A source with knowledge of the investigation told WFAA that the investigation into the actions of Forney High employees is still ongoing and “arrests are expected.”