Slight changes in Week 13 Super 25 Football Rankings

Our Week 13 Super 25 Football Rankings are out, and we’ve got a significant shakeup in one area after an upset in South Florida on Friday night.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Rankings, Week 13

Two weeks after making its season debut coming off a spirited city title, Cass Tech (Detroit) falls out of the poll after taking a surprise loss to Fordson (Dearborn, Mich.), getting routed 41-14 in the MHSAA playoffs. That gives way to another Midwestern stalwart, Linoln-Way East (Frankfort, Ill.), to make its first appearance of the season in the Super 25. The 10-0 Griffins are playing one of the Super 25’s stingiest defenses; six of their 10 wins have come by via shutout, including two straight currently, and they are allowing just 5.6 points per game overall.

Two Ohio schools in the countdown, Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio) and Colerain (Cincinnati), move up two spots respectively this week, representing the biggest jumps of the week in the poll.

Elsewhere, could an upset be brewing in the nation’s capital? No. 5 St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) ran out to a 34-17 win over cross-town rival Gonzaga College (Washington, D.C.) to close out its regular season, but the Cadets are right back at it against these same Eagles this week in a WCAC semifinal. You know what they say about second meetings, right?

St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) remains the No. 1 team in the land, followed by No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), Allen (Texas), IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) and the aforementioned Cadets to round out the top five.