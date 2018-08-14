Snapchat video shows cheerleading coach saying 'white power' with fist raised

The cheerleading coach at a multicultural high school in Massachusetts was seen raising her fist and chanting “white power.”

Stephanie Cuevas, the cheerleading coach at Lynn English, allegedly posted a video on Snapchat that shows her smiling while raising her fist aloft and saying, “white power.” The video was seen by former Lynn Chargers youth football coach Jarod Dennis, who worked with Cuevas in her role as league secretary and board member.

According to New England Cable News, the video eventually migrated to Facebook, where it sparked a spirited debate between onlookers and those who have a direct connection with the Lynn English program. Cuevas, a white woman who is married to a Hispanic man, eventually responded in the comments:

“I was making fun of myself in the video because that’s my personality! And for the record, I’m white power, black power, Mexican power, and human race power period.”

Both the Lynn Chargers youth program and Lynn English have launched investigations of the video and the coach’s behavior, with both acknowledging the sentiment supported in Cuevas’ video is wholly inappropriate.

Whether that is enough to precipitate Cuevas’ ouster remains to be seen.