Solomon Tuliaupupu voted ALL-USA Boys Athlete of the Year

Solomon Tuliaupupu has been voted the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Athlete of the Year.

The Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) linebacker and incoming USC Trojan was named the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Defensive Player of the Year in football back in 2017.

Tuliaupupu ran away from the field off the jump, finishing the contest with 7,121 votes — more than 83 percent of the total votes. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) basketball star R.J. Barrett was the only other athlete to get more than 10 percent of the vote, with 969 votes good enough for just under 12 percent.

The poll pitted the 10 boys players of the year against one another. Aside from Tuliaupupu and Barrett, it also included Trevor Lawrence (football — offense), Garrett Barber (golf), Joey Epstein (lacrosse), Gable Steveson (wrestling), Jay O’Brien (hockey), Mondo Duplantis (track and field), J.T. Ginn (baseball) and Carter Clemmensen (soccer).

8,489 votes were cast in total.