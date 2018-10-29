South Carolina HS football coach uses FaceTime to weigh in on game day while wife in labor

A South Carolina high school football coach found himself in a serious predicament Thursday when his wife went into labor hours before his team was scheduled to play a game. Luckily, he found a way to rely on modern technology to allow him to contribute while also staying by his wife’s bedside.

He coached via FaceTime.

No, that’s not a joke. As reported by South Carolina Fox affiliate WCIV, among other local sources, Academic Magnet High School (North Charleston, S.C.) head coach Steve Kamp coached his team’s Thursday night game against Georgetown (S.C.) High School remotely via FaceTime. Kamp had one of his student athletes holding his phone aloft. And while he often couldn’t see the action, he got play-by-play rundowns and weighed in on potential game calls.

No, he wasn’t calling each and every play, but he was weighing in … from a hospital bed.

This is freaking FANTASTIC. Academic Magnet head coach Steve Kamp was not at tonight's game. His wife is in labor. It didn't keep him from helping coach his team… Via Facetime. I had to catch up with him on the sideline. Outstanding. pic.twitter.com/Rd1cUGxaSb — Scott Eisberg (@SEisbergWCIV) October 26, 2018

Georgetown earned the win (33-10), but the Academic Magnet coach got a much more important addition hours later when his wife gave birth to a daughter, Bryn Harper Kamp.

Among the other winners: Apple, which just discovered a fabulous new way people can use their iPhones: Coaching high school teams from a hospital.