South Carolina lands 4-star DB Cameron Smith (not me)

First things first: There’s no relation.

One of the weekend’s biggest commitments came from four-star South Carolina defensive back Cameron Smith. The Westwood (S.C.) star chose the Gamecocks ahead of 24 other scholarship offers, including opportunities with the likes of Georgia, Florida State, Maryland and Tennessee.

“They showed me how important I was to the program and how they needed me and stuff like that. They showed me some great academic things, how the business school is ranked No. 1 internationally, so that was a great point,” Smith told 247Sports of his prior visit to South Carolina’s campus. “The main thing is just to stay home, to stay connected to the people that are right here in South Carolina.”

Smith is considered the No. 3 overall prospect in the state of South Carolina and is one of the top 30 cornerback prospects in the nation. He is a 6-foot-1, 170-pounder who fits South Carolina’s ideal mold of versatile playmakers on both sides of the ball.

As a prospect, he won’t necessarily revolutionize South Carolina’s recruiting class, but he is a big addition nonetheless. And one thing is certain: He absolutely has the best name.