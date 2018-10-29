Georgia high school honors officer killed on duty with helmet decals

Look closely at the helmets of South Gwinnett (Snellville, Ga.) High School and you’ll see a small sticker with three letters and four numbers.

ADT1808.

On Oct. 20, Gwinnett County Police Department officer Antwan Toney, 30, was killed when he responded to a suspicious vehicle parked near Shiloh Middle School in Gwinnett County, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

South Gwinnett football announced the team would honor the officer by placing a decal with his initials and badge number on the players’ helmets for the remainder of the season.

“In memory of his dedication and service to our community, the football team will celebrate his life and what he gave back to our area,” the team said in a statement.

Additionally, the team hosted a blue out game last week and said members of the South Precinct were invited to be honorary captains.

South Gwinnett also “invited the public to unite with the team” on Friday and will do so again in their season finale this coming weekend.

“Officer Toney was taken from us as he protected a Gwinnett County Public School last week, doing a job he loved,” the statement said. “We will all come together in remembrance of this brave young officer.”