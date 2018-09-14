Southern Calif. basketball coach accused of molesting multiple players

A Southern California basketball coach was arrested Thursday on suspicion of child molestation involving eight students he coached over the past decade.

Jeremy Haggerty, 34, was booked Thursday and faces 13 charges, the to the sheriff’s department told various outlets.

Per The Signal of Santa Clarita Valley, jail records show his bail is set at $300,000.

A detective with the Special Victims Unit confirmed the charges to The Signal Thursday, as well as officials’ suspicion that there could be additional victims.

“My understanding is that he was living in Orange County and he was working at a school there,” Sgt. Brian Hudson told The Signal. “Our fear is there are more victims,” Hudson said, “due to the timeframe… we’ve identified victims going back as far as 2008.”

A high school basketball coach who has been employed by several Santa Clarita Valley schools was arrested after being accused of molesting 8 children, according to @LASDHQ https://t.co/mcSNZHX5pL — KTLA (@KTLA) September 13, 2018

Hudson told The Signal that the alleged misconduct primarily occurred during one-on-one training sessions with students, away from school campuses.

While sheriff’s officials did not identify any of the schools involved, The Signal reported that Haggerty coached at Trinity Classical Academy (Santa Clarita) from August 2014 to 2016.

He was an assistant coach at Santa Clarita’s West Ranch High School in 2012-13 and worked on and off as an assistant coach at Santa Clarita’s Canyon High, The Signal reported.

Trinity officials sent a letter to parents advising them of the investigation when allegations surfaced In August.

“The allegations consist of inappropriate conduct with a former, now-adult student for incidents that occurred several years ago,” according to the letter. “The incidents did not occur within the confines of Trinity Classical Academy’s campus, nor in the employee’s official employment capacity, but occurred with a student who participated in private training with this individual.”

Haggerty is tentatively set to appear in court Monday.