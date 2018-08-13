Spencer Jones puts on for his hometown crowd at Perfect Game All-American Classic

For La Costa Canyon (Carlsbad, Calif.) left-hander Spencer Jones, the opportunity to play at the home of his nearby San Diego Padres in the Perfect Game All-American Classic was an incredible opportunity. And he proved it, excelling at both the plate and the mound:

.@spencerjnes

The pitcher.

The hitter.

The base stealer.

The run scorer. Not all heroes wear capes. pic.twitter.com/eOxby7UdlC — Perfect Game All-American Classic (@PGAllAmerican) August 13, 2018

And he brought the hometown crowd with him to show it:

The 6-foot-7 Vanderbilt commit showcased his vicious 12-6 breaking ball for his fans, striking out two batters with the pitch for a clean eighth inning:

Another #Vandy commit on the mound in LHP Spencer Jones out of California. Ran fastball up to 94 mph; curveball was a weapon for him up to 80 mph with big depth. pic.twitter.com/BAYPyLumTS — Jheremy Brown (@JBrownPG) August 13, 2018

Another vicious hammer curve pic.twitter.com/6FTsOCHqhQ — Brendan C. Hall (@BHallUFA) August 13, 2018

Jones has a pretty solid bat, too.

Spencer Jones (La Costa Canyon HS, Encinitas, CA) 6’7” monster LHP sitting low 90’s, then grabs a bat and does this. Moves really well also! Big time dude right here. pic.twitter.com/sMdc3V6lv1 — drewcotner (@drewcotner) August 13, 2018

This past season for La Costa Canyon, he hit .414 with five home runs and 32 RBI. He’ll be one of the top prospects to watch in the country between now and next June’s MLB draft.