USA Today Sports

Spencer Jones puts on for his hometown crowd at Perfect Game All-American Classic

Photo: Orlando Ramirez, USA TODAY Sports

Spencer Jones puts on for his hometown crowd at Perfect Game All-American Classic

Baseball

Spencer Jones puts on for his hometown crowd at Perfect Game All-American Classic

For La Costa Canyon (Carlsbad, Calif.) left-hander Spencer Jones, the opportunity to play at the home of his nearby San Diego Padres in the Perfect Game All-American Classic was an incredible opportunity. And he proved it, excelling at both the plate and the mound:

And he brought the hometown crowd with him to show it:

The 6-foot-7 Vanderbilt commit showcased his vicious 12-6 breaking ball for his fans, striking out two batters with the pitch for a clean eighth inning:

Jones has a pretty solid bat, too.

This past season for La Costa Canyon, he hit .414 with five home runs and 32 RBI. He’ll be one of the top prospects to watch in the country between now and next June’s MLB draft.

, , , , Baseball, News

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2w1CzMY
Spencer Jones puts on for his hometown crowd at Perfect Game All-American Classic
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.