Spencer Rattler takes center stage as America's most popular high school football player

On Friday night, Pinnacle High quarterback Spencer Rattler broke the Arizona passing yards record of 10,489 in a 52-23 win over Sandra Day O’Connor.

Rattler, a five-star quarterback, committed to Oklahoma in June 2017.

This AZCentral story from August recounts the rise of the USA TODAY High School Sports’ Chosen 25 quarterback.

Spencer Rattler’s biggest equipment addition this high school football season has been a microphone taped to his midsection.

A five-man camera crew follows him — from his home to Phoenix Pinnacle High School, to the team-meeting rooms, to the practice fields, to the Friday night lights.

It’s the way of the world these days for maybe the most popular high school football player in America, the nation’s No. 1-ranked senior quarterback who has received local media requests to follow and film him this season from ESPN, an Oklahoma outlet and local news outlets.

The Rattler family and Pinnacle have let Netflix’s documentary series, “QB1: Beyond the Lights,” come in to follow Rattler throughout the season.

It’s sort of the “Hard Knocks” of elite high school quarterbacks in the country. Rattler is part of Season 3, one of three quarterbacks in the nation followed during their last high school season before moving on to Division I college football.

“He loves the QB1 group and the attention the team is getting,” said Mike Rattler, Spencer’s dad. “It is a little much at times. It seems like we had a camera crew around every week since we returned from The Opening.”

That was early July.

Rattler, the Oklahoma commit, left the Dallas Cowboys’ training headquarters in Frisco, Texas, then as the MVP and the top quarterback in the Elite 11, something no Arizona high school quarterback had done before.

The spotlight has been attracted to Rattler since his freshman year, when he opened his varsity football career with a 56-10 loss to Chandler, an inauspicious beginning to what is winding up as a state-record-breaking career.

“I love every single part of it,” Rattler says about being followed by a camera crew all day. “I feel like the attention, all of the looks I’m getting and the team is getting, not just me, but the whole team, makes you want to perform better.

“You see the cameras and you want to put on a show.”

Read the rest of the article here.