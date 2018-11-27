St. Benedict's (N.J.) finishes No. 1 in final Super 25 Fall Boys Soccer Rankings

The Week 14 Super 25 Fall Girls Soccer rankings from USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches is out, the final rankings for the fall season.

St. Benedict’s (Newark, N.J.) was the top team in the land from the get-go this fall. And after wrapping up an unbeaten campaign that ended with a New Jersey Prep A championship, the Gray Bees remain the No. 1 team in our final poll, giving them a box-to-wire run as the top team in the land.

The top five of St. Bendedict’s followed by No. 2 Naperville (Ill.) North, No. 3 Nauset (North Eastham, Mass.), No. 4 Martin Luther King (New York, N.Y.), and No. 5 Marquette (Milwaukee) remains unchanged from last week.

New York is the state most represented in the final poll, with four schools — the aforementioned Martin Luther King, followed by No. 10 Monroe-Woodbury (Central Valley, N.Y.), No. 20 Amityville (N.Y.) and No. 25 Chaminade (Mineola, N.Y.). Illinois, New Jersey, Minnesota and Colorado also have multiple teams ranked, each of them with two.

The New England region is also well-represented, with No. 16 Lewiston (Maine) and No. 23 Glastonbury (Conn.) joining Nauset in the poll. La Salle Academy (Providence, R.I.), Bedford (N.H.) and Ludlow (Mass.) also received votes.