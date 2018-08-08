St. Benedict's Prep opens atop Super 25 boys fall soccer rankings

Defending champs St. Benedict’s Prep will start right where it finished in 2017: No. 1. The New Jersey powerhouse sits atop the preseason Super 25 boys fall soccer rankings from United Soccer Coaches.

A loaded roster stacked with Division I talent, the Gray Bees will have a late September test against 2016 Super 25 champion St. Ignatius (Cleveland), which opens the 2018 campaign ranked No. 4.

Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.), which finished last season No. 4, will start at No. 2, followed by McQuiad Jesuit (Rochester, N.Y.). Whitefish Bay (Wis.) rounds out the initial top 5 after finishing last season 25-0-0 and a No. 2 national ranking.

Five teams ranked outside the Super 25 to finish last season start this year in the rankings.