St. Edward, Centennial (Ariz.) enter Week 17 Super 25 Football Rankings

Our Week 17 Super 25 Football Rankings are out, and as the wildly-unpredictable state championship final circuit claims another Super 25 victim, we’ve got some movement this week.

The dream season for No. 8 Colerain (Cincinnati) came to an abrupt end at the hands of St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio), who claimed their fourth OHSAA state title since 2010 in the process. As a result, Colerain is dropped from the poll, while the legendary Cleveland-area program makes its season debut at No. 24.

Elsewhere, Centennial (Peoria, Ariz.) becomes the second Grand Canyon State team in the poll this week, debuting at No. 25 after throttling Notre Dame Prep (Scottsdale, Ariz.) and its uber-talented ALL-USA candidate Jake Smith, 60-7, for the Arizona 5A title. That move comes after then-No. 13 Rome (Ga.) took a surprise upset from Warner Robins (Ga.) in a Georgia 5A semifinal, knocking them all the way out.

The other Arizona team in the poll, mainstay Chandler (Ariz.), also won the 6A title to move up three spots to No. 16.

Allen (Texas) remains the No. 1 team in the land for the second straight week, followed by a top five of No. 2 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), No. 3 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), No. 4 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) and No. 5 St. Frances (Baltimore) that remains unchanged from last week.

But could a massive shakeup at the top be on the way? No matchup is bigger this week than the CIF Open Division Championship matchup between Mater Dei and No. 6 De La Salle (Concord, Calif.). How this battle between the two historic juggernauts plays out could go a long way towards determining this year’s national champion.