St. Edward wrestling coaches save student athlete who collapsed during practice

A group of Ohio wrestling coaches sprang into action to save the life of a student athlete who collapsed during a team practice last week.

As reported by Cleveland Fox affiliate WJW, St. Edward High School (Lakewood, Ohio) wrestling coaches led by assistant coach Mark Jayne, were able to resuscitate a player who collapsed during a team practice.

Jayne is a health teacher at St. Edward and certifies students, faculty and staff in CPR, so he was the right teacher in the right place at the right time. After checking the unnamed student’s breathing, Jayne took an AED that was brought by another coach and shocked the collapsed player back to regular breathing, which continued until he could be transported to the hospital where he had a pacemaker installed.

Per WJW, the teen is back home resting and expected to make a full recovery.

“You can’t assume someone else is going to do something,” Jayne told WJW. “There’s something called the bystander effect: the more people there are, the more likely it is you assume someone else is going to do it, so it’s important you make sure you point at someone, ‘you call 911; you get the AED,’ and don’t assume someone else knows what they’re doing just because they’re there.”