No. 5 St. Frances Academy, Lee County to play in GEICO Bowl Series

Super 25 No. 5 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) is back in the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series.

On Dec. 22, the Panthers will look to repeat last year’s victory against Lee County (Leesburg, Ga.) High School.

St. Frances has established itself as one of the top schools in the country under head coach Henry Russell, going 32-2 over his three seasons at helm. This year, the team stars Alabama defensive commits four-star ILB Shane Lee and five-star DE Chris Braswell.

On the other side, Lee County went undefeated this season and is 29-1 over the last two years with a pair of state championships.

The Trojans’ stars include Jammie Robinson, a three-star safety with offers to 26 schools; three-star CB Tavian Mayo, who has 17 offers; and Minnesota DT commit Deangelo Griffin.

Lee County will be hosting the game, which will take place on Saturday, Dec. 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Following this game, the GEICO Bowl Series matchup hosted at Centennial (Peoria, Ariz.) High School between Centennial and Eastside Catholic High School (Sammamish, Wash.) will take place. The scheduled start time is 10:30 p.m. ET.