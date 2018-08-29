St. Francis QB Darius Perrantes bulldozed six different tackles on wild TD run

Darius Perrantes is a quarterback at St. Francis in California. He isn’t a ranked recruit. He isn’t being recruiting by major Division I schools.

Perhaps that should change, but Perrantes is an absolute bulldozer. The St. Francis signal caller proved that during his team’s season-opening, 27-22 loss at Mira Costa.

On one play in particular, with the ball just on the Mira Costa side of midfield, Perrantes got the snap and immediately found himself under pressure. He scrambled to the right, out of the pocket, avoided a series of would-be tacklers with extraordinary strength and elusiveness.

And, eventually he made it to the end zone, thanks to his own determination and, again, that strength with the ball in his hands.

Perhaps it’s no wonder that Perrantes is so hard to bring down. The dual-threat quarterback stands 5-foot-11, 217 pounds. If St. Francis is successful, it will likely be because of Perrantes’ continued determination and stiff arm.

And that, in turn, might just be enough to get Perrantes more attention from a major college football program. We know he certainly has the athleticism and strength to warrant it. Now he just needs the consistency and attention.