St. Joe's (Montvale, N.J.) QB Michael Alaimo voted Super 25 Top Star

St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.) quarterback Michael Alaimo has been voted the Super 25 Top Star for Week 8.

RESULTS: Super 25 Top Star, Week 8

The 6-foot-3, 196-pound Alaimo was a perfect 10 of 10 passing in the Green Knights’ 56-14 rout of Paramus (N.J.) Catholic, totaling 212 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Alaimo garnered nearly 35 percent of the voting (7,669 votes), beating out Colerain (Cincinnati) running back Ivan Pace Jr. by more than 2,000 votes. In all, 22,091 votes were cast.

A junior, Alaimo is among the Garden State’s most sought-after quarterbacks for the 2020 recruiting cycle, currently holding offers from Boston College, Cal, Cincinnati, North Carolina, Pitt, Purdue, Rutgers and Temple.