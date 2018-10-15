St. John Bosco (Calif.) is new No. 1 in Week 10 Super 25 Football Rankings

We’ve got a new No. 1 in our latest Super 25 football rankings for Week 10 are out, and we’ve got a little bit of turbulence elsewhere leading way to some new teams making their season debuts.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Football Rankings, Week 10

After throttling its way to victory in one of the most heavily-hyped games in California in years, St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) is the new top team in the land this week. The Braves jumped all over previous No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) from the get-go, coming away with a 41-18 win thanks to some stellar play from unsung hero Jake Bailey (161 total yards, 3 TD). The lightly-recruited athlete came into the night with just two FBS offers, from Boston College and BYU — but that will probably change soon.

Bosco has been in this position before. Most notably, the Braves came up on the losing end of a No. 1 vs. No. 2 battle back in 2014, to Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas). How long will this run last? We’ll find out Friday when they square off with Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.).

Elsewhere, Lake Travis (Austin) falls from No. 8 to all the way out of the poll after a surprise shellacking at the hands of rival Westlake (Austin). Lake Travis, the alma mater of Baker Mayfield, had some good chants for Westlake and its most famous alum Drew Brees. But Westlake got the last laugh, rolling 44-14.

That, along with losses by Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) and Mentor (Ohio), has led to several new teams entering the poll this week: No. 23 North Shore (Houston), No. 24 Colerain (Cincinnati) and No. 25 John Curtis (River Ridge, La.).