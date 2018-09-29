St. John Bosco's George Holani scores 4 TDs in win over JSerra

St. John Bosco needed every ounce of offense they could muster against JSerra.

JSerra, who had a 21-14 lead with less than a minute remaining in the first half, was making a tough stand in the matchup between two of USA TODAY High School Sports’ top 10 teams in the western region.

But a 53-yard pass set up a George Holani rushing touchdown to tie the game at the half.

It was his second of the day.

Holani would go on to score twice more, once on a catch and once on the ground, as he rushed for 160 yards, caught two receptions for 26 and led St. John Bosco to a 35-28 win over JSerra.

He made an incredible run the score the touchdown that helped St. Bosco clinch the game.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Holani, a three-star running back, broke onto the scene in his junior campaign as he rushed for 1,152 yards and scored 20 total touchdowns.

His senior year might be off to a better start.

In six games, he is averaging 9.7 yards per carry and already has a team-high 10 rushing touchdowns.

Holani has received offers from Boise State, California, Utah, Arizona State and Boston College.