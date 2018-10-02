St. John Bosco RB George Holani commits to Boise State

St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) senior running back George Holani’s four touchdown game on Friday was just a sign of things to come.

On Tuesday, he announced his commitment to Boise State:

Last year, Holani rushed 167 times for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground to go with six receiving TDs.

This year, he might be even more efficient.

Despite splitting carries with junior Keith Savage — Holani has 51 and Savage has 50 — Holani is averaging an astonishing 10.1 yards per carry and already has 10 rushing touchdowns through six games.

His receiving numbers are down a touch, but he has still shown he’s a threat as a receiver out of the backfield by averaging 12.4 yards per catch and scoring a pair of touchdowns.

Holani, at 6-foot tall and 193-pounds, is the first running back in the Class of 2019 to commit to Boise State.

He chose the Broncos over nine other schools, seven of which were in the Pac-12, per 247 Sports.

As of Oct. 2, Boise State’s class consists of six players: four three-star athletes, including Holani, and a pair who are four-stars.