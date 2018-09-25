St. John's College enters top five of Super 25 girls fall soccer rankings

USA Today Sports

Photo: Larry French, St. John’s College

Girls Soccer

St. John’s College (Washington D.C.) rose five spots to No. 4 of the latest Super 25 girls fall soccer rankings from the United Soccer Coaches.

Northern Highlands (Allendale, N.J.) remained the No. 1 team, followed by Portland Jesuit and Newton South (Mass.).

There were 10 newcomers in this week’s ranking, led by No. 10 Beavercreek (Ohio). The others new to the rankings are No. 11 King Philip (Wrentham, Mass.), No. 12 Bethlehem Central (Delmar, N.Y.), No. 15 Ridgefield (Ct.), No. 17 Jamesville-Dewitt (N.Y.), No. 19 Eagan (Minn.), No. 21 Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.), No. 23 Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.), No. 24 Mahopac (N.Y.), and No. 25 Collierville (Tenn.).

