St. Johns Country Day (FL) is No. 1 in Preseason Winter Girls Soccer Rankings

Our first Winter Girls Soccer rankings from USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches is out, and it leads off with one of the nation’s most impressive dynasties.

FULL RANKINGS: Winter Girls Soccer, Week 1

After breezing its way to a state record seventh straight Florida state title,  winning the 1A championship last February, St. Johns Country Day (Orange Park, Fla.) is the No. 1 team in the land as we commence the winter season. The Jacksonville-area power is one of two Sunshine State teams represented, along with No. 5 Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.).

Three teams each from California (No. 2 Monte Vista, No. 3 JSerra Catholic, No. 8 Upland) and Texas (No. 4 Houston Memorial, No. 7 Allen, No. 10 Southlake Carroll) populate the poll, most of any state. Mississippi, with No. 9 Northwest Rankin; and Louisiana, with No. 6 St. Scholastica Academy; are the other states represented.

