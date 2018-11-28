Three St. John's players selected for Under Armour game again

Another year, another trio of St. John’s College High School (D.C.) football players have been selected for the Under Armour All-America game.

RB Keilan Robinson, DE Tre’Mon Morris-Brash and safety Quinten Johnson, all rated four-star players by ESPN, received their jerseys as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

There have now been eight St. John’s players selected to the UA game over the last three years.

“Talent breeds talent,” Johnson said. “Players in the area see the work that St. John’s put in, they want to be part of this.”

The coaches are supportive — they’re “with you regardless,” Morris-Brash said — but they’re not afraid to get after a player and don’t play favorites.

“We’re All-Americans, but they still hold you to a standard,” Morris-Brash said. “Nobody’s ever higher or above the team.”

However, it may only be Morris-Brash and Johnson attending this year. An injury might prevent Robinson from playing in it.

He is conferring with doctors before making his decision, his mother, Sherron Dunmore, told USA TODAY High School Sports over the phone. She declined to speak further on the injury.

Whether it’s the full trio or just a pair, they’re ready to make the most of it.

Morris-Branch noted that at the presentation, NFL stars like Julio Jones and A.J. Green were mentioned as former UA players. But, for each star, there are countless others who did not make big.

“There’s only a select few of us that get this opportunity, but it’s only a select few that take advantage of it,” Morris-Branch said. “We gotta take advantage of it.

Better yet, they’ll get to go prove themselves together.

“That my bro,” Johnson said, adding that the two have known each other for five or six years.

“We just always been close, playing in football camp, we practice every day in the summer, 5 am til like 2, so, you gonna make relationships in that regard.”

Morris-Brash is ranked as the No. 3 player in the state, per ESPN, and is the No. 42 defensive end in the country.

“I would say I have a mean streak to me. I’m twitchy,” he said. “I have a twitch to me and I’m ready to go regardless, don’t matter who it is, I’m trying to go.”

Yet Morris-Brash describes himself as his own harshest critic, and the St. John’s coaching staff has helped him remain hungry to improve as a player and a leader.

“That’s how (I became) who I am today. They had embodied in me that I’m a leader and that made me realize my ability.”

Playing alongside him is Johnson, ESPN’s No. 4 player in the state and the No. 35 player at his position.

Johnson compared himself to Houston Texans defensive back Tyrann Mathieu, a hard-hitter who always seems to be in the right spot.

“Not in an aggressive level, but more of a feel-for-the-game type player. More, not unconventional, but it’s not really traditional,” Johnson said. “More of a try-to-make-the-play type safety, and sometimes stepping out the box and trying to be creative.”

Robinson is ESPN’s No. 2 player in Maryland and the No. 22 running back in the country. He’s a speedy runner who can catch the ball out of the back field and is adept at making defenders miss either by juking away or running right through them.

He is committed to Alabama. Johnson will be heading to Michigan, while Morris-Brash is still weighing his options as he looks for a team with a proven track record of developing defensive ends.

While their paths will diverge, they all come from the same place: St. John’s.

“We’re becoming a powerhouse,” Johnson said. “Sky’s the limit for this program.”

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.