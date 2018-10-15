St. Joseph (N.J.) suspends coach, to punish players for racially offensive video

St. Joseph High School has suspended South Jersey’s most successful football coach for two games and will supply additional discipline to players for a video sent over social media to an opposing team.

In a release sent on Wednesday at 6:47 p.m., school president and principal Father Allain B. Caparas wrote:

“This afternoon, we were alerted to a social media video of several varsity football student athletes using foul and racially offensive language directed at students on an opposing team. This behavior is absolutely unacceptable and directly opposed to Catholic teaching.

“Upon viewing the video, we took immediate steps to investigate its authenticity. Once confirmed, I and the administration of the school began meeting with the students involved and informed them that they would be receiving disciplinary consequences. Those consequences will be proportionate to each student’s involvement and will include suspensions from school, suspensions from games, community service, and disciplinary probation for the remainder of the school year.

“Coach Paul Sacco should have been supervising the students at the time of the incident – though he was not present at the time of the video. Coach Sacco will receive a two-game suspension and is not permitted to host team gatherings in private residences.

Sacco is South Jersey’s winningest coach with 322 wins.

A video sent to the Courier Post early Wednesday afternoon showed Wildcats’ football players taunting Haddonfield’s team the night before their Oct. 8 game, which the Haddons won 22-15.

That film clip, taken off a personal Snapchat message, uses derogatory language towards Haddonfield.

The student who sent the video directed the N-word toward another African American, who received the message. Another black player refers to “kicking some rich white boy ass” in reference to the Haddons.

