St. Louis mother files federal lawsuit after son fails to make varsity soccer team

A St. Louis mother has filed a federal lawsuit citing age and gender discrimination after her unidentified son was not allowed to continue playing on the Ladue (Mo.) Horton Watkins High junior varsity soccer team after failing to earn a spot on the varsity team.

As reported by St. Louis Fox affiliate KTVI, the mother of an unidentified Ladue soccer player had her federal lawsuit against the Ladue soccer program heard on Friday, with the case laid out based on both her son’s graded ability and the difference between policies for the school’s boys and girls soccer programs.

Per KTVI and the case made in court, the Ladue boys soccer program will not allow juniors who fail to make the varsity cut participate on the junior varsity team. That’s apparently not the case for the girls program, which allows juniors to continue competing on the junior varsity stage.

The lawyer on behalf of the “John Doe” plaintiff also presented player performance ratings from the Ladue coaches that rated the young athlete ahead of some of his classmates who successfully made the varsity team, despite Friday testimony from an unspecified Ladue program that claimed the plaintiff and six other juniors cut from the varsity team were not good enough to play with on the junior varsity team.

A ruling in the case could come Monday, which could then precede a return to the JV program for the case’s plaintiff. For now, he and his mother remain on the sideline with the hope that their bitter setback may lead the way for a better process for all students in the future.