St. Louis Trinity Catholic stars Isaiah Williams, Marcus Washington, Shammond Cooper honored with Under Armour All-America jerseys

A trio of the nation’s top recruits all received their Under Armour All-America Game jerseys Wednesdays as the American Family Insurance selection tour made its stop at St. Louis power Trinity Catholic.

Isaiah Williams, Marcus Washington, Shammond Cooper were all honored with their 2019 Under Armour All-America Game uniforms, ensuring that the top three-ranked players in Missouri in the Class of 2019 are all competing at the Orlando-based game.

Williams, a dual-threat quarterback at Trinity Catholic, is considered an athlete prospect at the next level. He’s ranked as the top overall prospect in the state of Missouri by ESPN and is a top-25 national recruit according to the network’s rankings. He committed to Illinois, where former Trinity Catholic head coach Corie Patterson is an assistant to Lovie Smith.

Washington — a wide receiver and one of Williams’ favorite targets — is the very next player on the Missouri state list. A 6-foot-2, 193-pound dynamo, Washington is ranked No. 65 in ESPN’s national list.

The third Trinity Catholic musketeer, Cooper is an outside linebacker who is ranked just outside the national top-150 by ESPN. He is the No. 3 ranked player in the state and still a top-15 linebacker prospect.

Cooper is the only player among the three to not hold a scholarship offer to Alabama, though he does for most of the other national powers that are recruiting the trio, including Clemson, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Illinois, where some expect him to commit.

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.