After death of player, Wis. HS team wins emotional playoff game

In a game in which the St. Mary’s Springs Ledgers played with a lot of heart after the loss of one of their players, coach Bob Hyland and his team rallied with a 62-13 domination over the Dominican Knights in the first round of the WIAA playoffs at Lomira High School.

With fans and teammates showing their support for No. 62 Trent Schueffner and his family after the junior defensive lineman and offensive tackle passed away in a duck hunting accident, the Ledgers were able to put all their emotions into a dominating win.

Schueffner’s junior classmate, Jacob Hoch, was the first to put points on the board. What followed in the first quarter was an all-hands-on-deck mentality of offensive play calling. Senior quarterback and team captain Mitchell Waechter took the ball 16 yards into the end zone. Senior running back Marcus Orlandoni added with a 13-yard touchdown run. This was all in the first quarter.

Senior wide receiver Cade Christensen ran and stumbled his way 72 yards into the end zone, putting the Ledgers up 26-0 in the second quarter. Orlandoni got another rushing touchdown. It was Waechter to junior Cade Sabel for another touchdown reception, and one more rushing touchdown to put the Ledgers at 48-0 to end the first half.

“What we saw out there today is the communication and the execution that they perform,” Dominican head coach Quincy LaGrant said. “You can tell that they’ve been in the system for quite awhile. Guys have a lot of experience in it.”

After a scoreless first half, the Dominican Knights put their first points on the board with a touchdown pass from senior quarterback Bo Bennett to sophomore wide receiver Eferin Burns. A rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter gave the Knights their second touchdown.

The Ledgers will face No. 4 Omro in the second round of the playoffs. LaGrant said St. Mary’s Springs (Fon du Lac, Wis.) has all the workings, including explosive athletes, for another state championship.

“I think any team that faces St. Mary’s Springs on the road is going to have their hands full as far as going against a well-coached, well-disciplined team, that’s going to give you everything they’ve got,” LaGrant said.

