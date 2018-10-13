Impressive high school play has everyone debating: Catch or no catch?

Did the ball skim the ground? Or was wide receiver Dalen Cambre able to keep it off?

That was just the first question that officials had to decide on this potential touchdown catch Friday night at the St. Thomas More Catholic High School (Lafayette, La.) vs Teurlings Catholic High School (Lafayette, La.) game.

The play presents another challenge that officiating crews at all levels have been trying to determine: What is a catch?

Take a look.

The had to decide whether Cambre kept it off the ground, whether or not he had control if it did touch the ground, if he had possession when he was in bounds, and, if he did have possession, where was he down?

The officials ruled that he did catch the ball and spotted him at the one-yard line, Cambre said in a Twitter direct message.

He said the referees weren’t sure where to spot the ball. It appears the officials believed Cambre had possession when his shoulder or upper arm hit the ground prior to the ball passing the line and entering the end zone.

What do you think?