St. Xavier continues aggressive climb in Week 12 Super 25 Boys Soccer Rankings

The Week 12 Super 25 Fall Boys Soccer rankings from USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches is out, and there is a bit of a shakeup at both ends of the poll

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Boys Soccer, Week 12

Two weeks ago, Louisville power St. Xavier was sitting at No. 23 in the polls. Now, for the second straight week, the Tigers are taking a seismic jump, this time up seven spots to No. 6, after beating Highlands (Fort Thomas, Ky.), 1-0, to captured the program’s 14th Kentucky state title.

Elsewhere, Cleveland (Rio Rancho, N.M.) is up nine spots to No. 14 this week after beating Mayfield (Las Cruces, N.M.) in double overtime to capture the New Mexico 5A state title.

Arapahoe (Littleton, Colo.) sky-rockets into the poll this week at No. 8, making its season debut after beating Super 25 mainstay Grandview (Boulder, Colo.) for the program’s first state title since 1997. Joining Arapahoe as the new entrants this week are No. 20 Seneca Valley (Harmony, Pa.), No. 21 Air Academy (Colorado Springs, Colo.), No. 22 Medina (Ohio), No. 23 La Salle Academy (Providence, R.I.) and No. 25 Chaminade (Mineola, N.Y.).

St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.) remains the No. 1 team in the land, followed by a top five of No. 2 Naperville (Ill.) North, No. 3 Nauset (Eastham, Mass.), No. 4 Martin Luther King (New York, N.Y.) and No. 5 Marquette (Milwaukee) that remains unchanged.