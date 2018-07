Stadium to broadcast 22 high school football games featuring top teams

Stadium announced Thursday that it will broadcast 22 high school football games this season featuring top teams and players.

The multi-platform sports network will broadcast via Stadium’s over-the-air channel, and the games will also be available free on WatchStadium.com, Facebook, the Stadium iOS, tvOS, Android TV and Android mobile apps, Twitter (@WatchStadium), Twitch (Twitch.tv/stadium) and dedicated channels on Roku and Fubo TV.

Two of the teams scheduled to play landed in the way-too-early Super 25 rankings.

The complete 2018 Stadium high school football schedule is below. (Cities in parentheses highlight television market):

Thursday, August 16: Bingham @ Orem (Salt Lake City, Utah) 9pm ET

Saturday, August 18: Cedar Grove @ Summerville (Charleston, South Carolina) 5pm ET

Thursday, August 23: Archbishop Alter @ Kettering Fairmont (Dayton, Ohio) 7pm ET

Friday, August 24: Ensworth @ Christ Presbyterian Academy (Nashville, Tennessee) 8pm ET

Friday, August 31: Dwyer @ Atlantic (West Palm Beach, Florida) 7pm ET

Friday, August 31: Reed @ Bishop Manogue (Reno, Nevada) 10pm ET

Thursday, September 6: Omaha North @ Millard West (Omaha, Nebraska) 8pm ET

Friday, September 7: Thompson @ Hoover (Birmingham, Alabama) 8pm ET

Thursday, September 13: Warren @ O’Connor (San Antonio, Texas) 8pm ET

Friday, September 14: Clay Chalkville @ Pinson Valley (Birmingham, Alabama) 8pm ET

Thursday, September 20: Menomonee Falls @ Sussex Hamilton (Milwaukee, Wisconsin) 8pm ET

Friday, September 21: Rochester @ Sacred Heart Griffin (Springfield, Illinois) 8pm ET

Thursday, September 27: Gahanna Lincoln @ Pickerington Central (Columbus, Ohio) 7pm ET

Friday, September 28: Central Catholic @ Pine-Richland (Pittsburgh, PA) 7pm ET

Friday, September 28: Bullard @ San Joaquin Memorial (Fresno, CA) 10:30pm ET

Thursday, October 4: Fremont @ Omaha Burke (Omaha, Nebraska) 8pm ET

Friday, October 5: Hurricane @ Huntington (Charleston, West Virginia) 7:30pm ET

Friday, October 12: Nashville Christian @ Davidson Academy (Nashville, TN) 8pm ET

Thursday, October 18: Shadow Ridge @ Arbor View (Las Vegas, Nevada) 10pm ET

Friday, October 19: Cardinal Newman @ Hammond (Columbia, South Carolina) 7:30pm ET

Thursday, October 25: Basic @ Liberty (Las Vegas, Nevada) 10pm ET

Friday, October 26: Pine-Richland @ North Allegheny (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) 7:30pm ET

*Teams and times subject to change