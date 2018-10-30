Stanford commit Ryan Sanborn celebrates All-American Bowl selection

Francis Parker School (San Diego, Calif.) punter Ryan Sanborn received his All-American Bowl jersey Monday at his school as part of the All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

The 6-3, 195-pound punter is ranked No. 3 in the country at his position, according to 247Sports.

MORE: All-American Bowl Selection Tour

Sanborn will join fellow Stanford commit Austin Jones at the All-American Bowl. The Cardinals currently hold the No. 28 recruiting class in 2019

The All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 5 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.